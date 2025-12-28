Boy in Critical Condition After Arm Trapped in Escalator at Hokkaido Ski Resort
14:55 JST, December 28, 2025
A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday after his arm was caught in an escalator at a ski resort in Otaru, Hokkaido, police said.
Police received an emergency call from the child’s mother at about 10 a.m. The boy’s right arm had become trapped at the end of the escalator, and he was freed after about half an hour, according to police and rescue personnel.
The escalator is similar to a conveyor belt and is used ferry visitors from the resort’s parking lot up to one of its buildings.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans