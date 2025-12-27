Park Closed in Kawasaki After Dead Birds, Feed with Pungent Odor Found; People Urged to Report Suspicious Individuals





KAWASAKI — A park in Kawasaki City has been closed since Thursday after three dead birds and pet food with a pungent odor were found there, the city government announced Friday.

According to the city, the carcass of a crow was first discovered at Suge No. 2 Park in Tama Ward, Kawasaki, on Dec. 8.

On Dec. 23, the carcass of a dove was spotted at the same park with pet food and bread emitting the strong odor.

On Thursday, the body of a wagtail was found.

The city government concluded that it could not fully secure the safety of visitors and decided to temporarily close the park from 5 p.m.

The city is urging people to contact police if they spot a suspicious individual.