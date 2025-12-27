Park Closed in Kawasaki After Dead Birds, Feed with Pungent Odor Found; People Urged to Report Suspicious Individuals
16:49 JST, December 27, 2025
KAWASAKI — A park in Kawasaki City has been closed since Thursday after three dead birds and pet food with a pungent odor were found there, the city government announced Friday.
According to the city, the carcass of a crow was first discovered at Suge No. 2 Park in Tama Ward, Kawasaki, on Dec. 8.
On Dec. 23, the carcass of a dove was spotted at the same park with pet food and bread emitting the strong odor.
On Thursday, the body of a wagtail was found.
The city government concluded that it could not fully secure the safety of visitors and decided to temporarily close the park from 5 p.m.
The city is urging people to contact police if they spot a suspicious individual.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.9 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Prefectures
-
Israeli Tourists Refused Accommodation at Hotel in Japan’s Nagano Pref., Prompting Protest by Israeli Embassy and Probe by Prefecture
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures
-
Tsukiji Market Urges Tourists to Avoid Visiting in Year-End
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent School Trip to Bali, Indonesia
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Tokyo Economic Security Forum to Hold Inaugural Meeting Amid Tense Global Environment
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
University of Tokyo Professor Discusses Japanese Economic Security in Interview Ahead of Forum
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans