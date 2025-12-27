Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Kanagawa

Park Closed in Kawasaki After Dead Birds, Feed with Pungent Odor Found; People Urged to Report Suspicious Individuals


The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:49 JST, December 27, 2025

KAWASAKI — A park in Kawasaki City has been closed since Thursday after three dead birds and pet food with a pungent odor were found there, the city government announced Friday.

According to the city, the carcass of a crow was first discovered at Suge No. 2 Park in Tama Ward, Kawasaki, on Dec. 8.

On Dec. 23, the carcass of a dove was spotted at the same park with pet food and bread emitting the strong odor.

On Thursday, the body of a wagtail was found.

The city government concluded that it could not fully secure the safety of visitors and decided to temporarily close the park from 5 p.m.

The city is urging people to contact police if they spot a suspicious individual.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Kanagawa

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING