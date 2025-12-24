Santa Claus appears at Chubu Centrair International Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Santa Claus waves and poses for a photo at Chubu Centrair International Airport.

NAGOYA — A Santa Claus officially recognized by the Santa Claus Foundation of Finland appeared at Chubu Centrair International Airport on Dec. 2. Dressed in red with a long white beard, Santa waved and wished everyone “Merry Christmas!”

He also exchanged handshakes and took photos with around 140 families.

“His hands were huge,” said a 6-year-old boy from Kasugai, Aichi Prefecture, who came with his mother, grandmother and younger sister, after he met Santa arriving on a Finnair flight. “I’m so glad I got to meet him.”