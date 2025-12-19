Zodiac Horse Appears in Ibaraki Pref. Park, with Visitors Pitching in to Form Delightful Artwork
16:41 JST, December 19, 2025
A giant work of art featuring next year’s zodiac sign, the Horse, decorates the ground at Hitachi Seaside National Government Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture.
The artwork, which measures 23 meters by 34 meters, has been delighting the park’s visitors, who can view it from a Ferris wheel on the park’s grounds. The horse, which is mid-gallop with its mane flowing in the wind, was created with about 1,100 kochia plants and 22,000 pinecones collected in the park. Visitors helped form part of the creation, which took about three weeks to complete.
“We created it wishing for a year of powerful leaps forward,” the park’s public relations official said. The Chinese character for “leap” is also incorporated into the artwork.
The piece can be enjoyed through Jan. 12 next year.
