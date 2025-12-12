Train Derails, Falls below Tracks in Japan’s Akita Pref., Driver Injured

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The fallen train is seen among the trees in Kitaakita, Akita Prefecture, on Friday.

AKITA — A train derailed and fell 5 meters below the tracks at the Akita Nairiku Jukan Tetsudo Railway in Kitaakita, Akita Prefecture, on Friday morning. There were no passengers on board. The driver suffered a head injury.

Police were notified by a railway employee at around 6:55 a.m. that the one-car train appeared to have derailed between Arase and Kayakusa stations.

According to Kitaakita Police Station and a local fire department, the injured driver is conscious.