Unification Church Head Tanaka Announces Resignation
The Japan News
17:27 JST, December 9, 2025
Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the Japan branch of the Unification Church, announced his resignation at a press conference on Tuesday.
“I have decided to resign in order to take the first step toward restoring society’s trust,” Tanaka said.
