Unification Church Head Tanaka Announces Resignation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification in Japan

The Japan News

17:27 JST, December 9, 2025

Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the Japan branch of the Unification Church, announced his resignation at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I have decided to resign in order to take the first step toward restoring society’s trust,” Tanaka said.

