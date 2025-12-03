Hot word :

Heavy Snow Expected across Western to Northern Japan; Midwinter-type Pressure Pattern to Develop through Friday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Japan News

12:28 JST, December 3, 2025

Heavy snow is expected across a wide area in Japan starting tonight as a winter-type pressure pattern develops from the west.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, heavy snow is forecast through Thursday, primarily in mountainous areas along the Sea of Japan side from western to northern Japan. Snow accumulation is also expected in some lowland areas.

