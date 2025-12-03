Heavy Snow Expected across Western to Northern Japan; Midwinter-type Pressure Pattern to Develop through Friday
The Japan News
12:28 JST, December 3, 2025
Heavy snow is expected across a wide area in Japan starting tonight as a winter-type pressure pattern develops from the west.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, heavy snow is forecast through Thursday, primarily in mountainous areas along the Sea of Japan side from western to northern Japan. Snow accumulation is also expected in some lowland areas.
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Survey Finds 59% of Japanese Opposed to Actively Accepting Foreig...
-
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Cheered by Los Angeles Lakers Fans at NBA Game
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nu...
-
Rumiko Seya Receives Yomiuri Prize for Peacebuilding Efforts
-
Japan Moves to Abolish ‘5-Category’ Rule on Defense Equipment Exp...
-
Geiko, Maiko Visit Kyoto's Minamiza Theater for Kabuki Performanc...
-
Japan Plans to Export Military Command, Control System to Philipp...
-
Prince Takamado Oratorical Contest Held in Tokyo; Top Prize Goes ...
Popular articles in the past week
-
Violations of Subcontract Law: Major Automakers Must Eliminate Ol...
-
Big Leap in Quest to Get to Bottom of Climate Ice Mystery
-
Trains with Large Spaces for Baby Strollers, Wheelchairs on the R...
-
Local Governments’ Tax Revenues: Devise Ways to Correct Imbalance...
-
Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreigners’ Residential Status by P...
-
Disney’s ‘Twisted-Wonderland’ Animated Series Puts Villains in Sp...
-
8 Japanese Nationals Stranded on Indonesia's Sumatra Island
-
Van Cleef & Arpels Dazzles with Art Deco Artisanry at Tokyo Exhib...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation...
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Ris...
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to...
-
JR East Suica's Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be P...
-
Tokyo's Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Corporate Interim Earnings: Companies Must Devise Ways to Overcom...
-
Philippines, UAE Said to Have Applied to Join CPTPP Trade Agreeme...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Resumes Scallop Exports to China
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character