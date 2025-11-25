Hot word :

Japan-S. Korea Cultural Exchange Event Held in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Participants got to experience making kimchi in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:45 JST, November 25, 2025

An event promoting cultural exchange between Japan and South Korea was held in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, offering participants the opportunity to make kimchi and experience the traditional entertainment of both countries.

The event took place on Sunday and Monday in front of Nakameguro Station and was organized by various groups, including the Japan-South Korea agriculture, fisheries and food culture association, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The venue featured about 25 booths selling kimbap (Korean seaweed rice rolls), Korean cosmetics and other goods. On the stage, participants enjoyed a kimchi-making workshop, a talk show featuring a Korean singer, as well as an Awaodori dance performance.

“It was pretty easy to make [kimchi], but it tastes milder and sweeter than the ones I buy in Japan,” said a 61-year-old participant from the ward. “I want to learn more about things like this.”

