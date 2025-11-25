Japan-S. Korea Cultural Exchange Event Held in Tokyo’s Meguro Ward
12:45 JST, November 25, 2025
An event promoting cultural exchange between Japan and South Korea was held in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, offering participants the opportunity to make kimchi and experience the traditional entertainment of both countries.
The event took place on Sunday and Monday in front of Nakameguro Station and was organized by various groups, including the Japan-South Korea agriculture, fisheries and food culture association, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The venue featured about 25 booths selling kimbap (Korean seaweed rice rolls), Korean cosmetics and other goods. On the stage, participants enjoyed a kimchi-making workshop, a talk show featuring a Korean singer, as well as an Awaodori dance performance.
“It was pretty easy to make [kimchi], but it tastes milder and sweeter than the ones I buy in Japan,” said a 61-year-old participant from the ward. “I want to learn more about things like this.”
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours