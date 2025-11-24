Getting Ready for Christmas: Shipments of Poinsettias Reach Peak Ahead of Yuletide Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Poinsettias fill a greenhouse in Kokubunji, Tokyo, on Sunday as shipments of the ornamental plant enter their peak period ahead of the Christmas season.

The city’s Matsumoto Engei farm is home to about 13,000 pots containing poinsettias in 21 varieties, including red, white and pink regular poinsettias, as well as the special improved Princettia type.

Although the growth of the poinsettias was slowed by about five to seven days this year due to the intense summer heat, their quality has been no less than usual. “Poinsettias create a lively atmosphere in a room. I hope people will have a joyful Christmas,” said Yoshitaka Matsumoto, the 77-year-old head of the farm. Shipments are expected to remain at peak until around Dec. 15.