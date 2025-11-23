Event to Foster Japan-China Friendship Canceled as Tensions Between 2 Countries Remain High

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

From left, the Japanese national flag, the Chinese national flag

FUKUI — Chinese organizers canceled an event aimed at fostering friendship between Japan and China due to heightened tensions between the two countries.

The event was scheduled to be held in Awara and other places in Fukui Prefecture on Nov. 29-30.

To date, the annual event, organized by the Chinese Consulate General in Nagoya and Japan-China friendship associations in six prefectures in the Chubu region, has been held.

Nine Chinese officials, including a minister of the Chinese Embassy, were to attend this year’s event.

The association in Fukui Prefecture said it was contacted by the consulate general on Thursday.

According to the association, the consulate general said that it was afraid related parties may suffer “damages,” citing the ongoing situation.