Oita’s Massive Fire Continues Burning into Thursday Morning; One Body Found in Burned-Out Remains

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Multiple plumes of smoke rise from the site of the massive fire in Saganoseki, Oita City, on Wednesday morning

OITA — A body was found Wednesday in the burnt-out remains of a 76-year-old resident’s home who had been unaccounted for since the massive fire broke out in Oita City on Tuesday, Oita Prefecture and the prefectural police announced. Police believe the body is that of the missing person and are proceeding with confirmation.

You may also like to read Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan

The fire has not been extinguished even as of early Thursday morning, more than 30 hours after it started. So far, over 170 buildings and approximately 48,900 square meters have been burned. The fire has also spread to about 10 private forests in the surrounding area and, driven by the wind, has jumped to the uninhabited island of Tsutashima, about 1.4 kilometers to the southeast.

Oita Prefecture requested disaster relief deployment from the Ground Self-Defense Force. Firefighting efforts continue with over 50 fire engines, disaster response helicopters from both Oita and Kumamoto Prefectures, and GSF helicopters.