Oita’s Massive Fire Continues Burning into Thursday Morning; One Body Found in Burned-Out Remains
11:32 JST, November 20, 2025
OITA — A body was found Wednesday in the burnt-out remains of a 76-year-old resident’s home who had been unaccounted for since the massive fire broke out in Oita City on Tuesday, Oita Prefecture and the prefectural police announced. Police believe the body is that of the missing person and are proceeding with confirmation.
You may also like to readFire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
The fire has not been extinguished even as of early Thursday morning, more than 30 hours after it started. So far, over 170 buildings and approximately 48,900 square meters have been burned. The fire has also spread to about 10 private forests in the surrounding area and, driven by the wind, has jumped to the uninhabited island of Tsutashima, about 1.4 kilometers to the southeast.
Oita Prefecture requested disaster relief deployment from the Ground Self-Defense Force. Firefighting efforts continue with over 50 fire engines, disaster response helicopters from both Oita and Kumamoto Prefectures, and GSF helicopters.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Bear Spotted near Kyoto’s Arashiyama, Close to World Heritage Site Temple
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours