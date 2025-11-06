Supermoon Illuminates Noto Area in Ishikawa Pref.; Appears Larger due Being at Its Closest Point to Earth

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A supermoon illuminates a part of the Furusato Kiriko Bridge in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

NOTO, Ishikawa — A supermoon was observed across the country on Wednesday.

A supermoon is a full moon occurring when it is at its closest point to Earth, making it appear larger. Therefore, this full moon appeared to stargazers to be the largest one of the year.

In Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, appearing from a break in the clouds, the supermoon was seen from a location near the Furusato Kiriko Bridge, a structure modeled after giant kiriko lanterns used in traditional events.

The moon orbits Earth in an elliptical path, so it appears larger when closer to Earth and smaller when farther away. According to the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the full moon observed Wednesday was about 50,000 kilometers closer, making its apparent diameter about 14% larger, compared to the full moon on April 13, which was observed at its farthest point this year.