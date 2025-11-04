Govt Holds 1st Meeting of Council of Policies Regarding Foreigners with Focus on Tightening Land Acquisition Rules

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, third from left, attends a council meeting to discuss policies on foreigners at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

The government held the first meeting of a council of relevant ministers at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday to discuss policies on foreign nationals, including the proper management of land acquisitions.

The council, chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, aims to alleviate public anxiety and feelings of unfairness accompanying the increase in foreign workers and visitors to Japan.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that the government would “draw a clear line against xenophobia” and emphasized that it would “consider possible measures with a sense of urgency.”

Takaichi instructed the Cabinet ministers to ensure compliance with existing rules concerning foreign nationals and the proper management of national land, including the acquisition of land by foreigners.

The council is named the “ministerial council on the acceptance of foreign nationals and the realization of an orderly coexisting society.” Economic security minister Kimi Onoda, who is in charge of policies regarding foreign nationals, and Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi were appointed to be the council’s vice chairs.

The council is also expected to discuss measures against overtourism, as well as appropriate public safety approaches. A basic policy is expected to be compiled next January following meetings of experts.

The coalition agreement signed by the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party explicitly outlines plans to strengthen the government’s command and control functions, as well as to introduce legislation tightening land acquisition regulations for foreign nationals and foreign capital during the ordinary Diet session next year.