Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Japan’s Traditional Daruma Dolls Made to Resemble Horses for Year of Horse Next Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:12 JST, November 3, 2025

Daruma dolls resembling horses are lined up in Arai Darumaya, a workshop in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, as 2026 will be the Year of the Horse. The 12-centimeter-tall traditional dolls, which are made of washi paper and clay, have round eyes and cute facial expressions. The store plans to produce about 3,000.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING