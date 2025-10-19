Cosmos in Full Bloom at Park in Western Tokyo; About 200,000 Flowers Attract Eager Eyes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People enjoy cosmos flowers in full bloom at Showa Kinen Park in Tokyo.

TACHIKAWA, Tokyo — Red and pink cosmos “Sensation” flowers are in full bloom at Showa Kinen Park in western Tokyo.Visitors, who could sense the arrival of autumn, were seen taking photos of the about 200,000 flowers in the park.The best time to see the flowers is through around the end of this month.