Cosmos in Full Bloom at Park in Western Tokyo; About 200,000 Flowers Attract Eager Eyes
11:15 JST, October 19, 2025
TACHIKAWA, Tokyo — Red and pink cosmos “Sensation” flowers are in full bloom at Showa Kinen Park in western Tokyo.Visitors, who could sense the arrival of autumn, were seen taking photos of the about 200,000 flowers in the park.The best time to see the flowers is through around the end of this month.
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
-
Japan-U.K. Conference on Gambling Addiction Held in Tokyo; Participants Call for Stronger Measures for Young People
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation