Typhoon Nakri Approaches Daito Islands, Fear of Another Hit to Izu Islands
11:39 JST, October 10, 2025
Typhoon Nakri, or Typhoon No. 23, moved over the seas south of Japan on Friday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the typhoon was located about 190 kilometers northeast of Minami-Daito Island and is moving north-northwest at 20 kph as of 9 a.m. Friday. The central pressure was 1,004 hectopascals.
According to the Japan Weather Association, the typhoon is expected to approach the Amami region in Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday.
On Sunday, the typhoon will gradually shift course eastward, which could leave the Izu Islands facing another direct hit from a typhoon around Monday.
Rainfall is expected over the three-day weekend in the Kanto and Tohoku regions, which are far from the typhoon.
