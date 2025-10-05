Typhoon Halong Forms in Sea off Ogasawara Islands; JMA Issues Warnings Over Strong Winds, Rains
12:45 JST, October 5, 2025
Typhoon Halong formed in the sea off the Ogasawara Islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Sunday.
As Typhoon Halong, or Typhoon No. 22, is located about 280 kilometers south of Chichijima Island of the Ogasawara Islands and slowly moving west, the agency issued warnings over high waves, sudden gusts of wind and strong rain. Its central pressure was 1,002 hectopascals with maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 64.8 kph.
