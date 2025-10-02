Japan’s ‘Most Dangerous Zoo’ in Sapporo Closed After 20 Yrs of Illegal Operation; Lawsuit between City, Zoo Operator to Continue

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Sapporo city officials enter the North Safari Sapporo for an inspection in Sapporo, in April.

SAPPORO — A private zoo North Safari Sapporo, known as “Japan’s most dangerous zoo,” which had been operating without a permit in an area where urbanization is restricted in Sapporo, closed on Tuesday.

The zoo was also referred to as “the most dangerous zoo in Japan” by some travel magazines and TV programs as it previously allowed visitors to feed a tiger through a fence. It had been under administrative guidance from the city, ended its 20-year period of “illegal operation.” However, there is no clear timeline for the complete removal of the numerous facilities built without permission within the area, and the future of the estimated over 300 animals kept there remains uncertain.

“The city is also responsible for it taking 20 years to close,” said a 75-year-old woman from the city. She had visited once or twice a year since being captivated by the cuteness of the lion cubs. “It’s pitiful that the animals are at the mercy of humans,” she said with a torn expression, ahead of the closure.

The woman’s reference to “the city’s responsibility” points to its inconsistent responses. While attempting to halt unauthorized development through administrative guidance even before the zoo opened in July 2005, the city simultaneously permitted operations like lodging facilities. As a result, the operating company, Success-Kanko Corp., continued expansion despite knowing it violated city planning law. As of Sept. 18, just before the closure, 118 illegal structures remained.

Residents living nearby also demand the city take resolute action. Four local neighborhood association members visited city hall on Tuesday, submitting a petition calling for more stringent oversight regarding the removal of illegal structures and the relocation of the 319 animals (as of Sept. 5) currently being kept. The president of the association said, “We simply want the problems resolved promptly. That’s all.”

Success-Kanko stated the deadline for complete removal of the illegal structures is “the end of 2029.” The company’s representative lawyer also stated regarding the animal relocation, “We cannot give a completion date, but arrangements are progressing.” Meanwhile, some senior city officials have said, “The end of 2029 is a deadline they have arbitrarily set. We have no reason to be kept waiting.”

Regarding subsidies previously granted by the national and municipal governments, both entities are demanding full repayment — ¥60 million from the national government and ¥7.5 million from the city — citing the discovery of legal violations. Success-Kanko, however, remains firmly opposed to returning the funds. Its attorney has indicated plans to take preemptive legal action by suing both the national and municipal governments, signaling that the dispute between the administrative authorities and Success-Kanko will continue.