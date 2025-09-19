Vietnamese Men Arrested for Stealing Over 100 Kg of Rice, Likely to Resell It
13:22 JST, September 19, 2025
Three Vietnamese nationals were arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing over 100 kilograms of brand-name rice and other items from two supermarkets in Gunma Prefecture, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The police also suspect that the three men visited around 60 supermarkets in five prefectures — Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Chiba and Saitama — between April and May and sold rice stolen from these stores to third parties.
According to the MPD, the three are accused of stealing 19 bags of rice — totaling 105 kilograms — and other items such as drinking water and gas cartridges from two supermarkets in Maebashi and Isesaki in the prefecture on May 12. The rice stolen was brand-name rice such as Koshihikari, Akitakomachi and Yumepirika.
The three had been arrested in May on suspicion of overstaying their visa, and analysis of their mobile phones revealed that they had visited the supermarkets. Security camera footage showed them taking items out of the store without going through the cash register.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move toward East and Hit Shikoku, Kinki Regions
-
Multiple Bear Sightings in Western Tokyo Lead to Municipalities in Area Calling for People to Stay Vigilant
-
Statues of Naked Women Being Removed From Public Spaces; Meant As Symbols of Peace, Now Thought Inappropriate
-
United Airlines Boeing 737 Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Kansai Airport as Passengers Evacuate on Slides
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incident, but Hopes Rising for Chinese Market
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
BOJ’s Ueda Sees Wages Remain under Upward Pressure