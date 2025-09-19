Buildings in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Pref., Collapse Due to Winds

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A building destroyed by strong winds is seen in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Thursday.

MITO – Buildings collapsed and other damage occurred in Tsukuba and other areas in Ibaraki Prefecture on Thursday afternoon due to localized heavy rain and strong winds.

According to the Mito Regional Meteorological Observatory, a tornado warning was issued for the entire prefecture on Thursday.

In Tsukuba, reports of fallen roadside trees were made successively to the fire department, and more than 20 cases of wind damage to houses and other structures were confirmed.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Scaffolding destroyed by strong winds is seen in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Thursday.

In the city, scaffolding set up for demolition work and a two-story prefabricated building collapsed.

In Sakai in the prefecture, a large crane fell onto a road.