Buildings in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Pref., Collapse Due to Winds
11:38 JST, September 19, 2025
MITO – Buildings collapsed and other damage occurred in Tsukuba and other areas in Ibaraki Prefecture on Thursday afternoon due to localized heavy rain and strong winds.
According to the Mito Regional Meteorological Observatory, a tornado warning was issued for the entire prefecture on Thursday.
In Tsukuba, reports of fallen roadside trees were made successively to the fire department, and more than 20 cases of wind damage to houses and other structures were confirmed.
In the city, scaffolding set up for demolition work and a two-story prefabricated building collapsed.
In Sakai in the prefecture, a large crane fell onto a road.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture Warned of Record-Breaking Short-Duration Precipitation, Meguro Ward Logs 134 Millimeters for an Hour (Update 2)
-
Typhoon Peipah Forms Near Amami Oshima Island, Expected to Move toward East and Hit Shikoku, Kinki Regions
-
Multiple Bear Sightings in Western Tokyo Lead to Municipalities in Area Calling for People to Stay Vigilant
-
Statues of Naked Women Being Removed From Public Spaces; Meant As Symbols of Peace, Now Thought Inappropriate
-
United Airlines Boeing 737 Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Kansai Airport as Passengers Evacuate on Slides
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incident, but Hopes Rising for Chinese Market
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
BOJ’s Ueda Sees Wages Remain under Upward Pressure