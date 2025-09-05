Hot word :

#Earthquake #Tochigi

M 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Japan’s Northern Kanto Region.; No Tsunami Threat

The Japan News

21:31 JST, September 5, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.3 struck on the northern Kanto region at around 9 p.m on Friday. It measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Shimotsuke, Tochigi Prefecture.

There is no threat of tsunami from this quake, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

