Nagoya Records 40 C for 1st Time Since 2018 During Scorching Sunday Afternoon
The Yomiuri Shimbun
15:42 JST, August 31, 2025
The temperature in Nagoya reached 40 C at 2:28 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. This is the first time the city has recorded a temperature of 40 C or higher since 2018.
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
String of ANA Wings Pilot Error Incidents Lead to Stern Warning f...
-
With Heatstroke a Threat in Japan Even in September, Professional...
-
Japan's Defense Ministry Stresses Nansei Islands in Budget Reques...
-
Japan's IVF Births from Treatment in 2023 Hit Record High
-
Japan Hopes to Draw India Toward Democratic Group, as U.S. Tariff...
-
Japanese Defense Ministry Announces Standoff Missile Sites, Seeks...
-
Japan Records 40 C for Record-Breaking 8th Day in 2025, with Mie,...
-
E10 Shinkansen Trains to Be Introduced to India in Early 2030s, I...
Popular articles in the past week
-
S. Korean Lee Heads for U.S. to Meet Trump, Wrapping Up Trip to J...
-
Extinct Mammal Fossil Excavated in Akan, Hokkaido, Reidentified; ...
-
Japan Cultivating Space Food Experts, Aiming to Prevent Loss of M...
-
Japan's Seafood Exports Still Hurting in Wake of Fukushima Incide...
-
Modi Says India Will Work More Closely with Japan on Defense, in ...
-
South Korean's Lee ‘Prepared’ for Criticism of Agreement, Says Un...
-
Multiple Bear Sightings in Western Tokyo Lead to Municipalities i...
-
Nissan Ends Production of Legendary GT-R Sports Car; Nissan Presi...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m ...
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka's Minami ...
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metr...
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-S...
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase ...
-
Japan's Dark Fantasy Manga ‘Tougen Anki’ Adapted into Anime; Desc...
-
Typhoon Krosa Set to Move Closer to Japan's Kanto Region Between ...
-
Japan's Yui Launches to ISS with Crew Members; 2nd Trip for 55-Ye...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
Mt. Takao Sees More Incidents than Mt. Fuji; Responding to Foreign Climbers Proving to Be Challenging
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani and Agent Accused of Sabotaging $240m Hawaii Real Estate Project
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
2025 Expo Osaka: 30,000 Visitors Left Behind at Venue; Osaka Metro Apologizes at Press Conference
-
China Announces Birth-Rate Boosting Measures Including Free Pre-School Education, Some Say More Needs to be Done
-
Foreign Residents in Japan a Record 3.68 Million People;Increase Seen in Regional Areas as Well as Major Cities