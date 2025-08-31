Hot word :

#Nagoya

Nagoya Records 40 C for 1st Time Since 2018 During Scorching Sunday Afternoon

15:42 JST, August 31, 2025

The temperature in Nagoya reached 40 C at 2:28 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. This is the first time the city has recorded a temperature of 40 C or higher since 2018.

