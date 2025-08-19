Traffic Restrictions Implemented in Yokohama, Japan, around TICAD Venue, Anti-Terrorism Measures Taken as Event Expects over 10,000 Attendees

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Divers enter the water to search for suspicious items in Yokohama on Monday.

YOKOHAMA — With the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), which begins on Wednesday in Yokohama, traffic has been restricted around the venue in the Minato Mirai area to facilitate the smooth movement of dignitaries from various countries.

The area where the venue, Pacifico Yokohama, is located is a popular tourist destination, and the timing of the conference also coincides with the summer vacation season.

The Kanagawa prefectural police are also focusing on anti-terrorism measures to support the smooth operation of the conference.

This is the fourth time TICAD has been held in Yokohama, following the 2019 conference.

In 2019, the conference was also held in August and had more than 10,000 attendees, including representatives from 53 African countries.

Traffic restrictions have been implemented by the prefectural police due to the expected congestion around the venue.

Traffic has been restricted in front of Pacifico Yokohama, roads leading to the Yokohane (Yokohama-Haneda) line of the Metropolitan Expressway and elsewhere.

Traffic will not be completely stopped, but the timing of traffic signals has been adjusted, and general vehicle traffic has been temporarily restricted to give priority to the motorcades of dignitaries.

The prefectural police have been publicizing the implementation of traffic restrictions since May at events, concerts by the prefectural police musical band and through other such means.

About 15,000 flyers encouraging people to use public transportation have been distributed to administrative agencies as well as JR and other railway companies. Such information has also been displayed on digital signs inside Yokohama municipal subway trains and elsewhere.

According to the prefectural police’s Traffic Regulation Division, more than 10,000 people are expected to attend the conference, including heads of state and senior officials from African countries and representatives of international organizations.

The division is urging people to refrain from driving and to use public transportation to help the conference go smoothly.

The police are also taking thorough measures against terrorism and have established a comprehensive security system.

In preparation for the conference, police stations and other entities in Yokohama have conducted anti-terrorism training in cooperation with railway companies, fire departments and others. Alerts warning against terrorism have also been displayed on digital signs in station buildings.

On Monday, a special search was conducted in and around the Minato Mirai area to check for suspicious objects. Police officers, police dogs and two explosive detection dogs searched shrubs and other such areas inside and around Pacifico Yokohama.

Twenty-five divers from the Third Regional Coast Guard Headquarters and the prefectural police’s first riot squad conducted searches underwater around the venue and confirmed there were no suspicious items.

Makoto Hosaka, director of the section in charge of measures for the Africa development conference at the prefectural police’s security division, said: “There are now buildings that did not exist during the 2019 conference. We’d like to engage in security activities intensively with a new mindset. While the event is going on, we will conduct necessary checks for suspicious items as needed.”