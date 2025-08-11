British Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing at Kagoshima Airport

The Japan News

Kagoshima Prefecture

KAGOSHIMA (Jiji Press) — A British military fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kagoshima Airport in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the transport ministry’s Kagoshima Airport office, the aircraft, an F-35B, made the unscheduled landing due to an engine problem. No one was injured.

As a result of this incident, the runway at the airport was closed for some 20 minutes, affecting the takeoffs and landings of six commercial flights.