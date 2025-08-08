Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Typhoon

Typhoon Podul to Reach Waters South of Japan Over Weekend

The Japan News

The Japan News

11:31 JST, August 8, 2025

Typhoon Podul, also known as Typhoon No. 11, was moving northeastward of the Mariana Islands as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Podul has a central pressure of 1,000 hectopascals, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, and the maximum wind speed near its center is 72 kph.

The typhoon is expected to reach the waters off the Ogasawara Islands at 9 a.m. on Saturday and reach the south of Japan at 9 a.m. on Sunday. It will then continue moving westward and is expected to reach the waters off the Sakishima Islands at 9 a.m. on Wednesday next week.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING