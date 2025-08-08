Typhoon Podul to Reach Waters South of Japan Over Weekend
11:31 JST, August 8, 2025
Typhoon Podul, also known as Typhoon No. 11, was moving northeastward of the Mariana Islands as of 9 a.m. Friday.
Podul has a central pressure of 1,000 hectopascals, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, and the maximum wind speed near its center is 72 kph.
The typhoon is expected to reach the waters off the Ogasawara Islands at 9 a.m. on Saturday and reach the south of Japan at 9 a.m. on Sunday. It will then continue moving westward and is expected to reach the waters off the Sakishima Islands at 9 a.m. on Wednesday next week.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Meters; 1-Meter Tsunami Expected to Reach Tokyo at 11:30 a.m. (UPDATE 3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Japan, U.S. Cannot Keep Going Along Parallel Lines Forever on Tariffs
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Slows but Stays above BOJ Target, Keeps Hike Bets Alive
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June