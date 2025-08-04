Hot word :

Mercury Hits 40.3 C in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

The Japan News
Ishikawa Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:38 JST, August 4, 2025

Temperatures soared across the nation on Monday with Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, recording 40.3 C at 1:34 p.m.

For the first time since Saturday, some locations in Japan saw the mercury exceed 40 C.

On Monday, temperatures reached 39.8 C in Toyama at 12:08 p.m. and 39.2 C in Mima, Tokushima Prefecture, at 1:20 p.m. Central Tokyo logged 36.1 C at 1:29 p.m.

