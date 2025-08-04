Typhoon Bailu Moves Away from Japan; Moving East of Japan without Approaching
The Japan News
13:47 JST, August 4, 2025
Typhoon Bailu, or Typhoon No. 10, is moving eastward of east Japan, without seeming to make landing in Japan, as of Monday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, it had a central pressure of 998 hectopascals with 90 kph maximum instantaneous wind speed, as of noon on the day.
General News Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
4 Workers Die After Falling Down Saitama Sewer Manhole During Ins...
-
Japanese Govt to Classify Large-scale Infrastructure Failures as ...
-
Komeito, JCP Face Growing Crisis in Support after Decades in Poli...
-
Residents of Akusekijima Island in Southwestern Japan Still Conce...
-
Colorful Floats Depicting Samurai, Other Figures Parade Through A...
-
Tokushima's Assistant Dog Users Share Stories of Rejection in Cal...
-
Kiryu Clinches Spot at Tokyo Worlds; 2nd Time in Career to Break ...
-
Asakusa Tourist Street Full of Parasols; Temperatures Exceed 35 C...
Popular articles in the past week
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimate...
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Is...
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimat...
-
Tsunami Warning Issued with Estimated Maximum Wave Height at 3 Me...
-
Typhoon Krosa Set to Remain Near Japan's Ogasawara Islands until ...
-
Typhoon Krosa Set to Move Closer to Japan's Kanto Region Between ...
-
30-Centimeter-High Tsunami Observed at 4 Locations in Hokkaido
-
Typhoon Krosa Approaches Ogasawara Islands, Expected to Linger th...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Sto...
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
3 Japan Firms OK'd to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration...
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel ...
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan's Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong...
-
Govt Mandates Collecting, Recycling of Some Devices with Lithium-...
-
Measures Need to be Taken to Attract Foreign Visitors to Regional...
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Nari Approaching Japan’s Kanto Region; Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Expected on Monday
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Warning for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 3 Meters (UPDATE2 )
-
Typhoon Krosa Moves Slowly, Expected to Reach near Hachijojima Island, Japan, on Friday (Update 2)
-
JMA Issues a Tsunami Advisory for the Pacific Coast, with Estimated Maximum Wave Height 1 Meter (UPDATE1 )
-
Double Typhoons Approaching Japan; One to Okinawa, Another to Ogasawara Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Lawson to Offer Car Camping Service at Select Stores; 6 Chiba Stores to Offer Service from Monday
-
Japan Real Wages Fall for 5th Month in May
-
3 Japan Firms OK’d to Export Seafood to China; 1st Reregistration Since Release of Treated Water from Fukushima N-Plant
-
Japan’s Exports to U.S. Drop for 3rd Straight Month in June
-
Eel Imports Peak at Narita Airport Ahead of Day When Grilled Eel Traditionally Eaten