Typhoon Bailu Moves Away from Japan; Moving East of Japan without Approaching

The Japan News

13:47 JST, August 4, 2025

Typhoon Bailu, or Typhoon No. 10, is moving eastward of east Japan, without seeming to make landing in Japan, as of Monday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, it had a central pressure of 998 hectopascals with 90 kph maximum instantaneous wind speed, as of noon on the day.

