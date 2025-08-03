Typhoon Bailu Forms in South of Japan; Moving 100 Kilometers East of Hachijojima Island
12:02 JST, August 3, 2025
A tropical depression over the seas south of Japan formed into Typhoon Bailu, or Typhoon No. 10, at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced.
The typhoon at that time was about 100 kilometers east of Hachijojima Island moving north-northeast at about 30 kph with a central pressure of 996 hectopascals.
The maximum wind speed near its center was 18 meters per second, according to the agency.
