Typhoon Bailu Forms in South of Japan; Moving 100 Kilometers East of Hachijojima Island

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:02 JST, August 3, 2025

A tropical depression over the seas south of Japan formed into Typhoon Bailu, or Typhoon No. 10, at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced.

The typhoon at that time was about 100 kilometers east of Hachijojima Island moving north-northeast at about 30 kph with a central pressure of 996 hectopascals.

The maximum wind speed near its center was 18 meters per second, according to the agency.

