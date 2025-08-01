Typhoon Krosa Expected to Approach Japan’s Chiba Prefecture Early Saturday

Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, is expected to approach the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture in the small hours of Saturday while hitting the area with strong wind, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Krosa was moving north toward the Izu Islands as of Friday morning, the agency added.

Some locations in the Kanto region are expected to see heavy rain and thunder from Friday afternoon into the evening, with up to 100 millimeters of rain expected in parts of Kanto and the Izu Islands in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The agency is encouraging people to be cautious of high waves and gales as well.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the typhoon was moving north at about 15 kph toward about 200 kilometers southeast of Hachijojima Island, with a central pressure of 975 hectopascals. Its maximum wind speed near the center was 90 kph, according to the agency.