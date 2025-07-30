Typhoon Krosa Set to Remain Near Japan’s Ogasawara Islands until Thursday; Weather Agency Warns of High Waves, Landslides

The Japan News



Typhoon Krosa, also known as Typhoon No. 9, remained almost stationary off the coast of the Ogasawara Islands on Wednesday morning and is expected to remain in the area until Thursday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is urging people to be cautious of swelling high waves and landslides.

According to the agency, the typhoon was almost stationary over the sea about 210 kilometers north of Chichijima Island as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The typhoon’s central pressure was 985 hectopascals and the top speed near the center was 72 kph.