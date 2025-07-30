40 Centimeters Tsunami Observed Northeast of Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People evacuate to the roof of a building in Oami-Shirasato, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Following the M8.7 earthquake that struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula at 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday, tsunami were observed in various parts of the country, including the Kanto region, where Tokyo is located, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

In Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture, which is located northeast of Tokyo, a 40-centimeter-high tsunami was observed at 11:38 a.m. on Wednesday.