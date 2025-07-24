Hot word :

Ezo Squirrels in Hokkaido Change into Summer Coats; Area Continues to See Hot Weather

The Yomiuri Shimbun
An Ezo squirrel in summer fur in Shiriuchi, Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:16 JST, July 24, 2025

SAPPORO – An Ezo squirrel was spotted on National Route 228 that runs through Shiriuchi, Hokkaido.

Ezo squirrels, also known as Scriurus vulgaris orientis, are unique to Hokkaido and usually have fluffy tails during winter. During the summer, the fur on their ears becomes shorter and their gray fur changes color into a brownish hue.

As southern areas of Hokkaido continue to see hot weather, the squirrel’s fur seems to be molting as usual.

