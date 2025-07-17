Hot word :

Lake Inawashiro Designated as Ramsar Site; Fukushima Pref. Lake Is Important Tundra Swan Wintering Spot

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Lake Inawashiro surrounded by flooded rice paddies in June 2022

The Yomiuri Shimbun

1:00 JST, July 17, 2025

The Environment Ministry announced on Tuesday that Lake Inawashiro, an important wintering ground for tundra swans in Fukushima Prefecture, has been designated as a Ramsar site. The Ramsar Convention aims to conserve wetlands of international importance. With this designation, the total number of registered sites in Japan now stands at 54.

