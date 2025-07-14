Typhoon Nari Passing East of Tokyo; Over 140 kph Gusts Expected By Evening
12:59 JST, July 14, 2025
Typhoon Nari, the fifth of the season, was passing east of the Kanto region early on Monday afternoon.
The typhoon had been moving north at 35 kph over the Pacific Ocean about 210 kilometers south-southeast of Choshi, Chiba Prefecture, at 9 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
It is expected to gain strength as it continues north toward the Sanriku coast. On Tuesday, it will travel past Hokkaido, after which it is expected to weaken into an extratropical cyclone.
Typhoon Nari is forecast to be traveling north at 50 kph about 70 kilometers southeast of Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, by 9 p.m. Monday. At that time, the agency forecasts that its central pressure will be 985 hectopascals and the maximum instantaneous wind speed will be 40 meters per second (144 kph).
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, it is expected to be moving north-northeast at 55 kph, about 80 kilometers north-northeast of Abashiri, Hokkaido. It is forecast that the typhoon’s central pressure will have risen to 998 hectopascals and the maximum instantaneous wind speed will have dropped to 25 mps (90 kph).
