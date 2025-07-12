Hot word :

4 Giant Pandas Seen Well after Returning to China from Wakayama Prefecture

From a video released by the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on its social media account
Rauhin

Yuihin

Saihin

Fuhin

By Miho Tamura / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

16:00 JST, July 12, 2025

SHANGHAI — Four giant pandas who returned to China last month from the Adventure World theme park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, are doing well in a video released from a research base.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China’s Sichuan Province posted the video on its social media account on Thursday. This is the first time that the research base has posted updates of the four pandas — Rauhin and her daughters, Yuihin, Saihin and Fuhin — since their return to China in June.

The 39-second video, titled “Quarantine diary of Rauhin’s family,” shows how the pandas are spending their quarantine period, such as Fuhin relaxing and Saihin eating bamboo. It appears that the research base will continue to regularly offer such updates.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the public viewing of the four pandas, posting on a Chinese social media platform such comments as “They are a cute parent and cubs,” and “I can’t wait to see them!”

