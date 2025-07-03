Hot word :

All Residents Confirmed Safe After Strong Earthquake Hits Japan’s Akusekijima Island


By Takashi Nakagawa / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

20:46 JST, July 3, 2025

All residents of Akusekijima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture have been confirmed safe after a strong earthquake measuring a lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 hit the island on Thursday evening, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.5 struck off the Tokara Islands in the prefecture at around 4:13 p.m. Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

