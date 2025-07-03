Hot word :

Typhoon Mun Forms near Ogasawara Islands; Moving Northward over Sea East of Japan

The Japan News

11:37 JST, July 3, 2025

Typhoon Mun, also called Typhoon No. 3, emerged at around 3 a.m. on Thursday near the Ogasawara Islands. The typhoon is expected to move northward over the sea east of Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, the typhoon was located approximately 300 kilometers east of Chichijima Island, moving northwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. The central pressure is 1,000 hectopascals, with a maximum wind speed of 18 meters per second near the center and maximum wind gusts of 25 meters per second.

