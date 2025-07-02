M5.5 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands; No Tsunami Warning issued

The Japan News

Kagoshima Pref.

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.5 hit off the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It measured lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Toshima in the prefecture.

The hypocenter was about 10 kilometers below sea level, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.