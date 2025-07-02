Lower 5 Earthquake Hits Near Tokara Islands in Japan’s Kagoshima Pref; No Tsunami Warning Issued as Series of Quakes Hit Area
13:38 JST, July 2, 2025
An earthquake measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 was felt on Akusekijima Island in Toshima, Kagoshima Prefecture, at 4:32 a.m. on Wednesday.
The focus was off the coast of the Tokara Islands in the prefecture.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the focus was 16 kilometers deep and the quake’s magnitude is estimated to be 5.1.
Three earthquakes with a maximum of 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale occurred between 9:06 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. on the day. No tsunami warnings have been issued.
The area has been hit by a series of earthquakes since June 21, and Wednesday morning’s earthquake was the second that measured lower 5 since June 30.
By 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 877 earthquakes measuring at least 1 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale have struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands.
