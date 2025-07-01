M4.3 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture Islands on Tuesday Morning
9:30 JST, July 1, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.3 hit Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 6:49 a.m. on Tuesday. It measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Toshima in the prefecture.
The hypocenter was about 20 kilometers below sea level, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
