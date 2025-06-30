Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

M4.5 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands; No Tsunami Warning Issued

The Japan News
Kagoshima Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:34 JST, June 30, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.5 hit Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 12:36 p.m. on Monday.

It measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Toshima village in the prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami is expected.With hundreds of tremors scale having struck the area since June 21, the agency is calling for caution.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING