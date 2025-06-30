M4.5 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kagoshima Pref. Islands; No Tsunami Warning Issued

The Japan News

Kagoshima Pref.

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.5 hit Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture at 12:36 p.m. on Monday.

It measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Toshima village in the prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami is expected.With hundreds of tremors scale having struck the area since June 21, the agency is calling for caution.