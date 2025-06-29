Hot word :

M4.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Shimane Prefecture


The Japan News

10:28 JST, June 29, 2025

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.0 hit eastern Shimane Prefecture, at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday. It measured 3 on the seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yasugi in the prefecture, Yonago, Tottori Prefecture and other areas, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

