M4.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Shimane Prefecture
The Japan News
10:28 JST, June 29, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.0 hit eastern Shimane Prefecture, at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday. It measured 3 on the seismic intensity scale of 7 in Yasugi in the prefecture, Yonago, Tottori Prefecture and other areas, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
