M4.4 Earthquake Hits Ibaraki Prefecture, Northeast of Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
12:24 JST, June 27, 2025
An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.4 hit Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, at 8:56 a.m. on Friday. It measured 3 on the seismic intensity scale of 7 in Mito in the prefecture; Shirakawa, Fukushima Prefecture; and Moka, Tochigi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
The agency said no tsunami is expected.
