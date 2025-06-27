M4.4 Earthquake Hits Ibaraki Prefecture, Northeast of Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 4.4 hit Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, at 8:56 a.m. on Friday. It measured 3 on the seismic intensity scale of 7 in Mito in the prefecture; Shirakawa, Fukushima Prefecture; and Moka, Tochigi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said no tsunami is expected.