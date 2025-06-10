Hot word :

Total 559 Run Through Tohoku Region in Michinoku Coastal Trail Walk; Pokémon-Theme Event Held by Govt, Sponsors

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Participants cross the Matsukawaura Bridge in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:53 JST, June 10, 2025

SOMA, Fukushima — An event to walk the Michinoku Coastal Trail, a path through the Tohoku region’s four prefectures along the Pacific coast, was held in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, on Sunday.

The event is titled “The Michinoku Coastal Trail Walk in Soma with Pokémon Local Acts,” organized by entities such as the environment ministry with support from The Yomiuri Shimbun and others. It also received special sponsorship from Asics Trading Co. and Japan Airlines Co.

A total of 559 people from Tokyo, Kanagawa and other prefectures walked in two courses: a six-kilometer short distance course and a 10-kilometer long distance course. On the long-distance course, participants passed near the Matsukawaura fishing port, which was severely damaged by the tsunami following the Great East Japan Earthquake but is now being revitalized. They also enjoyed a spectacular view of the Pacific Ocean from the 520-meter-long Matsukawaura Bridge.

A 67-year-old man from Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, participated in the event with three members of his family.

“While walking I could enjoy the breeze from and scent of the sea. I could feel that the town is moving more toward reconstruction than when I visited after the earthquake,” he said.

