Hot word :

Home>Society>General News
#Gifu

Translucent Paper Fan in Peak Production for Upcoming Summer Season in Gifu Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun photos
Translucent fans, known as mizu uchiwa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:21 JST, June 2, 2025

‘Mizu uchiwa,’ or translucent paper fans, are in peak production for summer season in Gifu Prefecture.

Workers at the one of the producers, attach Ganpishi, a kind of washi Japanese traditional paper, onto a bamboo frame. The fans are then spread with varnish before set aside for drying. After about 10 days, the paper becomes translucent, making the traditional summer-themed designs, like gold fish and morning glory, look as if they are floating.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to General News Page

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING