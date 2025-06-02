Translucent Paper Fan in Peak Production for Upcoming Summer Season in Gifu Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Translucent fans, known as mizu uchiwa

‘Mizu uchiwa,’ or translucent paper fans, are in peak production for summer season in Gifu Prefecture.

Workers at the one of the producers, attach Ganpishi, a kind of washi Japanese traditional paper, onto a bamboo frame. The fans are then spread with varnish before set aside for drying. After about 10 days, the paper becomes translucent, making the traditional summer-themed designs, like gold fish and morning glory, look as if they are floating.