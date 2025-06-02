Translucent Paper Fan in Peak Production for Upcoming Summer Season in Gifu Pref.
16:21 JST, June 2, 2025
‘Mizu uchiwa,’ or translucent paper fans, are in peak production for summer season in Gifu Prefecture.
Workers at the one of the producers, attach Ganpishi, a kind of washi Japanese traditional paper, onto a bamboo frame. The fans are then spread with varnish before set aside for drying. After about 10 days, the paper becomes translucent, making the traditional summer-themed designs, like gold fish and morning glory, look as if they are floating.
