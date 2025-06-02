Hot word :

Man Arrested for Secretly Recording Videos of Woman’s Underwear at Nara Park; Female Foreign Tourists were Targeted

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Deer sit on the ground at Nara Park in Nara Prefecture in July, 2024.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:36 JST, June 2, 2025

A 59-year-old man was arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly secretly recording videos of a woman’s underwear at Nara Park in Nara Prefecture. The man reportedly told the Nara Prefectural Police that “videos of women and their underwear attract many views on YouTube, generating more revenue. I targeted female foreign tourists.”

According to police, the suspect allegedly took videos on the same day of a woman squatting from an angle that exposed her underwear. Another man who was nearby called the police, suspecting that the man was secretly taking photos. Police rushed to the scene, inspected the man’s phone, and found that it contained many such videos.

Recently, there has been an increase in the number of videos posted of women, believed to be foreign tourists, taken without their notice while they are taking pictures and feeding the deer.

