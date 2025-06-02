Man Arrested for Secretly Recording Videos of Woman’s Underwear at Nara Park; Female Foreign Tourists were Targeted
11:36 JST, June 2, 2025
A 59-year-old man was arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly secretly recording videos of a woman’s underwear at Nara Park in Nara Prefecture. The man reportedly told the Nara Prefectural Police that “videos of women and their underwear attract many views on YouTube, generating more revenue. I targeted female foreign tourists.”
According to police, the suspect allegedly took videos on the same day of a woman squatting from an angle that exposed her underwear. Another man who was nearby called the police, suspecting that the man was secretly taking photos. Police rushed to the scene, inspected the man’s phone, and found that it contained many such videos.
Recently, there has been an increase in the number of videos posted of women, believed to be foreign tourists, taken without their notice while they are taking pictures and feeding the deer.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Tokyo Experiences Temperatures Exceeding 30 C for 1st Time This Year; Other Parts of Japan also See Soaring Temperatures
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Expo Fails to Achieve Pledge of Line-Free Event; Smartphone Data Shows Particular Crowding at East Gate
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Yoshimura Asks Japan Expo Association to Consider Keeping Restaurants, Shops Open until Just before 10 P.M.
-
2025 Expo Osaka: Japan Pavilion Security Guard Headset Goes Viral on Social Media; Fans Delight at Similarity to Dragon Ball “Scouter”
-
Suspicious Plastic Bottle Containing Black Liquid Found on Tokaido Shinkansen Train; Police Working to Identify Contents
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Advance Payments for 2025 Rice Foretell Rising Prices; Big Buyers Moving Early; Farmers Spurred to Grow More
-
Japan to Introduce Car Fuel with Up to 10% Biofuels from Fiscal 2028; Limited Rollout Expected at Areas with Refineries
-
Japan’s Current Account Surplus Hits ¥30.3 Trillion in Fy2024; Increase of 16.1% from Previous Year
-
Rice Prices Dip for First Time in 18 Weeks as Govt Stockpiles Reach Supermarket
-
Consumption Tax Exemption to Be Nixed for Low-Cost Imported Items; Measure Eyed with Chinese E-Commerce Sites in Mind