Rakuten Quickly Sells Out of Stockpiled Rice; Reservations Still Being Accepted

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Stockpiled rice in Saitama Prefecture

Government-stockpiled rice became available on the online shopping site Rakuten Ichiba on Thursday and sold out the very same day. Reservations are still being accepted.

The rice was procured by the site’s operator, Rakuten Group, Inc., through a so-called discretionary contract.

Rakuten Ichiba is offering the rice for ¥1,980 for 5 kilograms, excluding tax. The first shipments are scheduled to begin on June 7 at the earliest.