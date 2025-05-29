Rakuten Quickly Sells Out of Stockpiled Rice; Reservations Still Being Accepted
16:02 JST, May 29, 2025
Government-stockpiled rice became available on the online shopping site Rakuten Ichiba on Thursday and sold out the very same day. Reservations are still being accepted.
The rice was procured by the site’s operator, Rakuten Group, Inc., through a so-called discretionary contract.
Rakuten Ichiba is offering the rice for ¥1,980 for 5 kilograms, excluding tax. The first shipments are scheduled to begin on June 7 at the earliest.
