2025 Osaka Expo: Exhibition Showing 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake Reconstruction Progress Kicks Off
15:30 JST, May 19, 2025
OSAKA — An exhibition showcasing the progress of reconstruction following the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake began on Monday at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.
The Reconstruction Agency is overseeing the exhibition, titled “A Better Reconstruction from the Great East Japan Earthquake.”
Located in the Expo Messe venue, it features a 9.3-meter-long tapestry showing the height of the tsunami that was recorded in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, during the disaster in March 2011. Visitors can also taste six “reconstruction dishes” made with products from disaster-affected fisheries processing companies and other firms in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.
An opening ceremony kicked off the first day of the exhibition, including attendees such as Shizuka Arakawa, a professional figure skater who serves as a public relations ambassador for the reconstruction.
“The flavor evokes rich natural scenery,” Arakawa said after tasting the dishes. “I hope people will try these dishes at the venue and visit the disaster-affected areas.”
The exhibition will last until Saturday.
