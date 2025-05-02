Body Recovered 3 Months after Road Collapse in Saitama Pref.; Believed to Be 74-year-old Driver
11:28 JST, May 2, 2025
SAITAMA — A body was removed on Friday from the driver’s seat of a truck that had fallen into a sinkhole in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, about three months ago when the road collapsed, police said.
The truck was trapped in a large road sinkhole in January when the road suffered a large-scale collapse.
The cab of the truck was found inside an underground sewer pipe, and the driver’s body was recovered from there.
The body is believed to be that of a 74-year-old male driver.
