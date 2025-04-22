2025 Expo Osaka: First 7 Days See 520,000 Visitors; Fall Short of Expectations
15:35 JST, April 22, 2025
OSAKA — A total of 524,937 people visited the Osaka-Kansai Expo in the first week of the event, which kicked off on April 13, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.
This exceeded the pace of the 2005 Aichi Expo but fell short of expectations.
During the period from April 13, a Sunday, to April 19, opening day saw the highest number of visitors with 124,339, the association said. Visitors decreased significantly on weekdays, ranging from 40,000 to 70,000.
The Aichi Expo had about 426,000 visitors in the first seven days following its opening, about 100,000 fewer than the current Expo.
The ongoing Expo was expected to attract 28.2 million visitors over six months, averaging about 150,000 per day. But even including staff and other people involved in the event, the daily number did not reach that level over the first week.
